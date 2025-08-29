Below Deck is a popular reality franchise, and the nautical world has kept expanding with many spinoffs. Below Deck Mediterranean is one such spinoff that has enjoyed a lot of popularity. A new season of the show is about to air, and here’s what we know about it, from release date to cast and more.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 10: Premiere Date & Cast

Season 10 of Below Deck Mediterranean premieres on September 29, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. Each new episode will be available to stream the very next day on the streaming platform Peacock.

As for the cast, Captain Sandy Yawn, Chief Stew Aesha Scott, and Nathan Gallagher are back with deckhand Max Salvador. The new cast and vessel crew members include Chef Josh Bingham, stewards Kizzi Kitchener and Victoria SanJuan, as well as deckhands Christian Trimino and Tessa Budd.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Below Deck (@belowdeckbravo)

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 10: What To Expect?

The tenth season of the show will feature Barcelona, Spain, and will be the place that will provide “vibrant energy and artful cityscapes” to the show. As per the synopsis on Bravo, “Captain Sandy reunites with a newly engaged Chief Stew Aesha for a landmark tenth season,” toasting to a decade of yachting.

“Back on board and recently promoted to Bosun, Nathan will need to prove himself in this new role, and Max is back as a deckhand to showcase his growing maturity,” it continues. “With a top-tier team of stews by her side, Aesha is able to run the interior with efficiency and 7-star Med service.”

But will she become the mentor she has always wanted to be? Meanwhile, Nathan feels pressure from an unmotivated and inexperienced team. Which tough decisions will he eventually make? Josh is Michelin-trained and brings a unique blend of carefree creativity and skill.

But will the pressure give him sleepless nights? The description adds, “The crew must navigate the demands of guests with ultra-luxurious taste and a wild streak to match.” There’s also unpredictable Mediterranean weather to deal with, as there are unexpected docked days and guests feel restless.

When “an eligible bachelor enlists his matchmaker to invite six women on board with the ultimate hope of finding love,” how will things fare? And then there is plenty of flirtation with a stewardess catching everyone’s attention. Is this time for drama, romance, intimacy, and entertainment?

Lastly, “After a messy start, Nathan rekindles his past connection with Gael, and this time it grows into something much more than they both imagined.” If you are excited to witness all the events, tune into this brand-new season of Below Deck Mediterranean.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Vampire Diaries: Was Sebastian Stan Almost Cast As Stefan Salvatore Before Paul Wesley? Showrunner Reveals

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News