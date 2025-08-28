The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Nate making a confession to Devon. On the other hand, Lily was reminded of her past with Cane and their life together with their kids. And then last but not the least, Nick did some damage control with Phyllis who has been ditched by Cane.

The drama, the betrayal, the taunts and then tricks are set to accumulate for some major impact in the coming few weeks. Here’s what the fans can expect from the August 28, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: August 28, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Victor and Jack trading barbs over their family matters. This rivalry has been going on for decades and it does not seem it will ever come to an end. They feud over their families, their work and businesses and anything they can potentially argue over time to time.

Jack and Victor are both very loyal to their families and will do anything to protect them and the legacy created over decades. What has caused this latest clash between the Abbott and the Newman patriarchs? Is this yet another one of their taunt sessions or is this going to turn serious now?

On the other hand, Kyle makes a bold move. What new plan is he cooking up after keeping secrets from his girlfriend Claire? Kyle told a half truth to her and conveniently hid the fact that he kissed Audra back after she tried to seduce him to fulfil her deal with Victor. How long can he keep it low?

Audra tried to warn Claire that Kyle was not telling her the full truth, but she is not willing to believe the former. But amidst all this drama, Claire has begun to wonder if it’s true that Kyle has been keeping the full truth from her. What lies will Kyle spew to save his skin and keep the romance going?

And what bold move is on his mind? Lastly, Victoria worries about Claire’s future. As a mother, she is bound to worry about what path her daughter is going onto. And while she has been very supportive towards Claire when it comes to her romance with Kyle, she is not too sure if he can trust him.

Victoria is worried that there’s more to the story than Kyle is claiming and she is worried Claire will be heartbroken. Especially after she recently lost her father Cole. What will be her next course of action to protect Claire?

