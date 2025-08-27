The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Cane reveal details about his time away from Genoa City. The flashbacks showed the ups and downs he faced and how he confided in his now-deceased father, Colin, about every massive turmoil he was going through while away from Lily and their kids.

The business movies, the ticks, the plotting, and the drama are all set to go big in the coming few weeks on the soap opera. Here’s what the fans can expect from the August 27, 2204 episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: August 27, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Nate making a confession to Devon. The two have gotten close over the last couple of weeks, thanks to all the major drama around them. Nate and Audra broke things off, and it hasn’t been easy for him, especially considering that she did it.

Nate thought giving her an ultimatum would help her see what she would lose, but she was not going to be tied down or told what to do. Is this what Nate is confiding in Devon about? On the other hand, Lily is reminded of her past with Cane. They have quite an unforgettable rollercoaster history.

While she may be trying to act as if she has moved on and doesn’t care about Cane, their memories don’t seem to leave her alone. Now that he is back in her life and Genoa City, it’s getting harder for her to ignore the truth about their complicated love story, kids, and crazy past.

Will she shake herself up and try to bring her back to the present, or will the memories threaten to drown her in nostalgia? Last but not least, Nick does damage control with Phyllis. The latter is in trouble once again, and Nick is trying to be the fixer and the one offering solutions to her.

Phyllis was excited to work with Cane after he confirmed their alliance. But now she is left reeling after he called the whole plan off. Phyllis is bound to be angry and devastated since she was looking forward to thriving in her career. Will Nick be able to help her find another path? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless for more.

