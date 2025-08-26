The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor turning the tables on Cane. On the other hand, Nick and Adam put their differences aside to help their family and formed an alliance. Last but not least, Lily interrogated Holden, hoping to get some intel on Cane’s upcoming plans.

The drama, the plotting, and the business wars are well underway, and it’s about to get heated and tense quite soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 26, 2205, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: August 26, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Cane revealing details about his time away from Genoa City. Ever since he returned, a lot has happened. After inviting a few key guests to France, he revealed himself to be Aristotle Dumas. Cane also told Lily that he still loves her and wants to win her back.

Things turned horrific when Damian was murdered, and after weeks of hide and seek, it was revealed that Carter was the murderer. But before he could die, he also killed Chance. Traumatised by the big loss of three lives, the guests came back home. And since the moves have started with a bang.

Victor has been turning the tables and uncovering secrets. He also told Cane about how the media would have a field day if they got their hands on the secrets he has been harboring. According to Victor’s intel, Cane was the one who swindled money from an elderly woman to fund the Arabesque.

Cane made it clear that he had no idea, but the media won’t care what the truth is. All they care about is fodder to sell and malign business figures. And now the game has changed. Cane has agreed to go against Jabot and team up with Victor instead to keep the truth hidden and save himself.

And now there are going to be details about his life away from Genoa City when he was not home for six years. How did he live when he was away? What happened to make him change so much? Will the flashbacks show his life with his family and his relationship with the kids he shares with Lily?

And who is he sharing all these personal details with? Will this give viewers a dive into what changed Cane and turned him into Dumas? Stay tuned.

