After 38 years of churning out stories at the CBS Television City, popular soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful has officially moved to Sunset Las Palmas Studios. Moving sets has been a big and momentous move for the cast, crew, and the whole team, and they are excited for a new chapter.

Some of the cast and crew attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony prior to their first day of filming on the new set. There’s a lot more space for them to try and experiment with set designs and spaces. Here’s what head writer and executive producer Bradley Bell teased about what’s next on the hit show.

Head Writer Teases What To Expect After The Bold & The Beautiful Moves Sets

As reported by People he shared how wonderful it was to make this move happen so quickly and efficiently. He stated, “We are in a very celebratory mood. We’ve done it. This move has been unbelievable. In record time, we moved from TV City here to Sunset Las Palmas, and it feels great.”

Bradley pointed out that there is “lots of space, lots of positive energy, and lots of hope for the future.” Fans were curious whether this move would be addressed on the show with dialogues. “Actually, the first episode you see that airs here, there will be some hidden little Easter eggs in that episode.”

“If you look closely, I think you’ll find them,” he continued about how there will be small hints to pay tribute to the same, as for what’s next when it comes to the Emmy Award-winning daytime drama, “We are headed into an era of The Bold and the Beautiful and it will begin here,” per Bradley.

He explained that the show will be “highlighting fashion much more than we have in the past, much more frequently” while also returning to the whole “two-battling fashion house way of storytelling like we did with the set for the Forresters.” This is bound to excite viewers who always want more.

“We’re getting back to fashion. We’re putting fashion into the forefront,” the writer mentioned, referring to how the last few years haven’t seen as much fashion on a show that is based on fashion. Bradley also shared how the new studio is beyond their wildest dreams and is very exciting for them.

“The idea of the world of The Bold And The Beautiful, I feel like just a little sprinkling of Walt Disney or something,” he mused and concluded, “This is our world and if you’re interested in coming to our world, we can show you a world that we’re so proud of and that really represents what we do.”

Follow TV updates on Koimoi for the all the latest.

Must Read: 5 Twisted Crime Dramas To Watch On Netflix: From Walter White’s Breaking Bad To Professor’s Money Heist

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News