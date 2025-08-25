Bigg Boss 19 began with a lot of excitement, with songs and dances entertaining the audience during the show’s grand premiere. An obvious charm in the making is splendid Bhojpuri actress Neelam Giri. She is already well known in regional cinema and is expected to bring her own flair into the show. Here is everything you need to know about her.

Early Life and Family

Neelam Giri hails from Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. She has two younger twin brothers and one elder sister. Their father owned a hardware shop. She was educated at St. Michael’s in Patna and later graduated from there. Neelam shares a close relationship with her family and frequently posts pictures on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neelam Giri (@neelamgiri_)

Neelam was always fond of acting and dancing. Like many others, she began posting videos on TikTok. Her TikTok videos were noticed by Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh, who offered her a role in the music video Dhaniya Hamaar Naya Badi Ho. The song soon became an all-time favorite, and Neelam made an impression with her performance and screen presence.

Career in the Bhojpuri Industry

Neelam Giri became a familiar face in Bhojpuri music videos. She has worked with stars like Khesari Lal Yadav, Pravesh Lal Yadav, and Pawan Singh. Her pairing with these actors was well-liked by the audience.

She entered films in 2021 with her debut movie, Babul, in which her role of Bittu was loved by fans. Later, she worked in movies such as Izzat Ghar, Tun Tun, Kalakand, and Ghar Parivaar. She is now considered one of the talented young actresses of the Bhojpuri industry and has many new projects.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Global Music Junction Bhojpuri (@gmjbhojpuri)

Neelam has also made headlines for her personal life. Her name was linked with actor Pravesh Lal Yadav as they often worked together and were even seen during the election campaigns of Nirahua. However, neither has ever spoken about their relationship.

Neelam is very popular on social media, with more than four million followers on Instagram. She is known for her stylish looks and reels. In addition to films and videos, she also earns well from YouTube content.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neelam Giri (@neelamgiri_)

It is probably now evident that Neelam Giri brings a breath of fresh air in the show. Bigg Boss 19 is ready to take her to the nation’s heart, and the fans look forward to how she performs in the reality show.

For updates on Bigg Boss 19, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 19: Mike Tyson To Enter The House? Here’s What We Know So Far!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News