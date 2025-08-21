Mike Tyson, who became a boxing legend during his meteoric rise in the 1980s, has remained a prominent and sought-after celebrity ever since. Now, Tyson is reportedly in talks to appear in the upcoming 19th season of Bigg Boss, which is set to premiere in October this year.

According to the Times of India, a “well-placed source” associated with the massively successful reality series has said: “We are in advanced discussions with Tyson and his team, and are currently negotiating his fee. If the deal works out, he is expected to enter the house in October for a week or 10 days.” Explaining the reason, the source added, “We haven’t had an international contestant in a while, and they played a key role in boosting the show’s appeal during its earlier seasons.”

Mike Tyson May Join Bigg Boss In A Bid To Feature More Global Celebrities

The producers of Bigg Boss are wooing Mike Tyson in order to include global celebrities in their contestant pool. This seems to be an attempt at recapturing the magic of earlier seasons, which drew considerable media attention for featuring notable international guests from time to time.

Bigg Boss has welcomed some big international names over the years. As per Hindustan Times, Sunny Leone, the Canadian-American actress, launched her Bollywood journey with the help of the show, while Nora Fatehi, another Canadian talent, became one of the most sought-after dancers in the industry. Pamela Anderson, already a global icon thanks to Baywatch, brought her star power to the house, and Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds stirred headlines with his on-screen antics, including a high-profile feud with India’s Harbhajan Singh.

Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvRam, introduced in Bigg Boss 7, has since appeared in various Bollywood films. Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik, who charmed Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 16, continues to work both in India and his home country, with his last notable appearance being on Laughter Chefs.

Evidently, Bigg Boss’s producers have realized that attracting international talent is a great way to ensure eyeballs and attention towards the reality series, and the inclusion of Mike Tyson to the show’s roster is proving to be no exception to that rule.

Mike Tyson Is A Boxing Legend

A major factor behind Mike Tyson’s enduring prominence is the legendary boxing career he embarked on during the late 1980s and early 1990s. His first major televised bout was against Jesse Ferguson in 1986, and his victory against Tony Tucker on August 1st, 1987 made Tyson the heavyweight champion of the World Boxing Association, World Boxing Council, and International Boxing Federation all at once.

Off the boxing ring, Mike Tyson also cultivated an intimidating and tough reputation, which he attributed to the influence of Sonny Liston. His victories made him a brand to be reckoned with, with him attaching his name to the iconic Nintendo boxing game Mike Tyson’s Punch Out!

However, the boxer faced a major personal scandal in February 1992, when he was convicted of rape and sentenced to six years in prison, although he was paroled after three, and made his career comeback soon after being released. More recently, Mike Tyson has had guest appearances in Hollywood films such as 2006’s Rocky Balboa and 2009’s The Hangover. His November 2024 bout with Jake Paul drew 60 million views on Netflix.

Bigg Boss 19 Trailer

