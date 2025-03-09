Nora Fatehi, who has carved a niche in Bollywood with her impeccable dance moves, has now opened up about the unethical PR practices in the industry. The actress recently expressed her disappointment over certain celebrities using her name as a marketing tool to promote their own songs.

Nora Fatehi Calls Out Paid PR Promotions

In a recent interview with BBC Asian Network, Nora Fatehi expressed her frustration over how her name is often dragged into promotional strategies. The actress revealed how certain PR agencies deliberately compared her dance performances with other stars to create hype around their songs, ultimately attempting to overshadow her success.

Addressing the issue, Nora stated, “My logic is that everyone should be allowed to do songs, and everyone should act. But it should be fair for everybody. When I see these songs, you know what I like about them? That girls are coming out, being confident, being sexy, and trying to perform. What I don’t like is when everybody starts using my name as a marketing tool.”

The actress further disclosed how some negative narratives have been strategically circulated, attempting to overshadow her success.

Exposing the depth of these PR stunts, Nora said, “I know who’s behind this, and I know how much you have to pay to do that. I get a lot of PR packages convincing me to do the same, but I refuse. I won’t compare myself to anyone or bring someone else down. If a song is going to work, it should be because people appreciate my talent, not because they’re excited to replace someone else—that’s just ridiculous.”

Despite facing such tactics, Nora Fatehi remains unfazed, firmly believing that true talent always prevails. Over the years, she has consistently delivered blockbuster dance numbers, making her one of the most sought-after performers in the industry.

Nora Fatehi’s Upcoming Movie

Apart from addressing the ongoing PR controversy, Nora Fatehi is now gearing up for her next big project — Be Happy, an upcoming dance drama directed by Remo D’Souza. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role, portraying a single father who takes up dancing to fulfill his daughter’s dream of competing in a prestigious dance competition. Child artist Innayat Verma will also be seen in a pivotal role.

Be Happy is scheduled to premiere on March 14, 2025, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

