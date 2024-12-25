Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again recently made a majestic debut at the box office, smashing records with its theatrical release. While the sequel acquired mixed reactions from audiences, it eventually became a prominent commercial success.

Following its theatrical run, fans are eagerly awaiting its OTT debut. However, amid the anticipation, Amazon Prime Video has recently removed Singham Again from its catalog.

Amazon Prime Video removed Singham Again entirely

According to 123Telugu, Singham Again was formerly listed in the Amazon Prime Video catalog. The media giant had enclosed Ajay Devgn’s film in its upcoming releases, but it has now been removed.

This unexpected development has surprised many, as Amazon Prime Video has provided no official clarification. Furthermore, there is no confirmed date for the digital debut of the Singham sequel.

Despite this, removing the film from the catalog is significant, particularly without explaining the decision.

How much Singham Again acquired at the box office collection

Singham Again faced stiff competition from Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. However, despite this rivalry, the film scored impressive numbers during its theatrical run. According to Sacnilk, the film opened with a massive ₹43.5 crore on its first day.

This strong performance resulted in a first-week collection of ₹173 crore. By the end of its theatrical run, Singham Again had amassed ₹247.85 crore in India’s net collection. Additionally, the film earned ₹372.4 crore in its worldwide gross collection.

Will there be another sequel to the Singham franchise?

The film concluded with Salman Khan appearing as his iconic character, Chulbul Pandey. Furthermore, the post-credit scene presented a new mission titled Mission Chulbul Pandey. This firmly hints at another installment in the franchise and confirms Salman Khan as the latest addition to the series.

