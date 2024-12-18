In its opening weekend, Red One attracted a record-breaking 50 million worldwide viewers, becoming Amazon MGM Studios’ most-watched film debut ever on Prime Video.

“Given the audience response to Red One both in theaters and on Prime Video, the film will be a perennial holiday favorite for years to come,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios. “Every film is different, and we are so grateful for the partnership with our filmmakers in collectively finding the right strategy to get this film in front of the widest possible audience. With Red One, there was no doubt that strategy needed to include a theatrical release and associated marketing campaign, which drove audiences to theaters and generated awareness for the film with viewers who would ultimately tune in on Prime Video. It’s rewarding to see our plan pay off for customers, and we are incredibly thankful to the entire filmmaking team and cast who helped make it happen.”

Red One, which is still playing globally on the big screen on over 3,000+ screens in North America and 3,300 screens internationally, stars Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, Wesley Kimmel, and J.K. Simmons. Jake Kasdan directed the film from a screenplay by Chris Morgan. Producers are Seven Bucks Productions’ Hiram Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and Dany Garcia; Chris Morgan Productions’ Chris Morgan; and The Detective Agency’s Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar.

The record-breaking success of Red One, which received an A- CinemaScore and is maintaining a 90% Verified Hot rating on Rotten Tomatoes’ Popcornmeter, caps off a phenomenal year for the studio, following the massive streaming performances of Cross, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, The Boys Season 4, The Idea of You, Fallout, Road House, and Mr. & Mrs. Smith. On the horizon, the studio is releasing films and series such as Beast Games (on Prime Video on December 19), The Fire Inside (only in theaters on December 25), On Call (on Prime Video on January 9), and You’re Cordially Invited (on Prime Video January 30).

Red One talent has covered the globe with three tour stops, including Berlin, London, and New York–all encapsulating global press interviews, fan engagement, surprise consumer screenings, and stunted events. On the marketing front, the film’s trailers have amassed more than 460 million combined views worldwide. Additionally, the studio brought Red One to one of the top ten games on Roblox, Anime Defenders, for a custom Red One-themed raid that garnered more than 163 million global game visits and 337 million video views in its three-week integration. Anime Defenders recently returned to the Red One raid to celebrate the film’s release on Prime Video.

