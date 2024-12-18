Liam Payne’s tragic death case continues to unfold, with the full details of the events leading to his final moments still unknown. Now, amid the ongoing speculation surrounding his passing, a hotel massage therapist has broken the silence about the One Direction star’s final hours.

The Hotel Massage Therapist Detailed a Moment with Liam Payne

Daniel Salinas, a CasaSur massage therapist, opened up about a moment he shared with Liam Payne in the new documentary, ‘TMZ Investigates: Liam Payne: Who’s to Blame?’

“We picked him up, and a blonde female employee told us to take him to the room. It looked like he was having a psychotic episode. He was convulsing, foam out of his mouth,” Daniel said. “There was a moment where he stood up, and we took him through the hallway. He was trying to go somewhere else, but they were guiding him. I didn’t go into his room but saw it was a mess.”

Liam Payne Was Open about His Addiction Problems

The late singer’s life was not always as glamorous as it seemed. He had been candid about his battle with addiction and was reportedly in rehab just months before his death, seeking to get his life back on track.

The documentary also featured an interview with waiter Braian Nahuel Paiz, who met Liam two nights before his death. Paiz revealed that they had been drinking cocaine together during that time.

“They say I’m the dealer, that I carry drugs, that I sold them, and the truth is that no, no, I didn’t sell them,” he said.

Liam Payne tragically passed away on Wednesday, October 16, while vacationing in the Palermo neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina. Liam died after falling from a third-floor balcony, with multiple substances found in his system.

A partial autopsy revealed the presence of crack, cocaine, benzodiazepines, and “pink cocaine,” a recreational drug typically made from a mix of narcotics such as methamphetamine, ketamine, MDMA, and others.

