In a shocking development, One Direction singer Liam Payne has died at the age of 31 after falling from his Buenos Aires third-floor hotel balcony. The Argentinian police revealed some tragic details surrounding his demise, which has rattled fans and the music fraternity. In their statement, the police revealed being called in the Palermo neighborhood of the hotel, wherein they were notified about an “aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol.”

According to a news report in Reuters, the hotel manager revealed that he heard a loud noise coming from the backside of the hotel. The police soon arrived to find Liam Payne fallen from the balcony of the third floor of his hotel. The emergency workers confirmed the demise of the ‘Night Changes’ singer after his body was found in the inner patio of the hotel.

Condolences have started pouring in for the late singer. Singer Charlie Puth took to his social media handle to state, “I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. “He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I cannot believe he is gone.” Apart from this, streaming service Spotify and the BRITs British Music Awards also poured in their tribute to Liam Payne.

Liam Payne is survived by his son Bear from British TV personality and singer Cheryl. According to the report, the singer’s record label, Republic Records, and its owner, Universal Label Group, remained unavailable for comment. Stating more about the incident, the police received a call from a worker at Payne’s Buenos Aires hotel who needed help with an intoxicated guest. The worker stated that the guest’s life was at risk. The statement said, “When he is conscious, he is destroying the entire room, and we need you to send someone.” The singer became a household name as part of a now-disbanded band One Direction with members like Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.

