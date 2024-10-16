Johnny Depp is a global figure best known for his quirky and eccentric roles. His portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise will always remain unparalleled. Hence, the studio is having a hard time finding his replacement to carry forward the franchise. The role had a deep impact on the actor as well. Depp once revealed how playing the eccentric character left him miserable. Scroll below for the deets.

There are five films in the franchise, and it is one of the highest-grossing film series ever. However, because of the domestic abuse allegations and the defamation cases, Depp was fired from the role by Disney. Now, there have been reports about a sixth installment being under development, and Johnny’s name keeps coming up. Most recently, a report claimed that he might have a cameo in the alleged sixth movie, but nothing substantial has come up on it.

A report by Express revealed Johnny Depp went into a depression after the release of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. It is the first film in the franchise and was released in 2003. He told IGN, “I really loved being the character so much.” He added, “At the end of the film when they wrapped the end of the film – and this has happened to me before – you go through a sort of a decompression and a depression.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean star explained, “You feel like, ‘God, I’ve just been this other guy for six months or seven months. I’ll never see him again.'”

Depp continued, “It’s very strange. I’m not real spooky about that whole, ‘you become the character,’ that’s not it at all. Just knowing someone so well and having played them, having them be second nature, it just happens naturally.”

Johnny Depp also said, “It’s very foreign to the body to stop doing it.” He is truly unparalleled, and there can hardly be any other actor who can replace him in the role of Jack Sparrow. The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has collected $4.52 billion at the worldwide box office, and Depp is a big reason for its success.

