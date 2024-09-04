OTT platforms made our lives easier during the pandemic and opened a whole new world of entertainment for the people. With time, the subscribers of the streaming networks are rising exponentially, and the latest report has revealed how many subscribers Disney+, Amazon Prime, Netflix, and a few other OTT platforms have in India. Scroll below for the deets.

The OTT platforms allow us to watch content from all over the world in one place. There are different movies on different platforms, and it gives us endless choices. We can stay hooked to the screens for hours. The Boys, Stranger Things, and Shogun are some of the popular shows across OTT platforms. Television shows are also available on the networks, making it easier for people to watch them whenever they want once they miss an episode.

Trade analyst Nishit Shaw has shared a screenshot of the top five OTT platforms with the highest number of subscribers. Surprisingly, Netflix has 75% fewer followers than the top platform on this list. Netflix has some of the top-rated shows and movies, including Money Heist, Wednesday, and Stranger Things. There is also some interesting Indian content to enjoy, for example, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Maharaja starring Vijay Sethupathy, and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

However, this tally only caters to Indian subscribers, and as per the report, Amazon Prime is among the top 3 OTT platforms on the list with the most subscribers. This could be because of the attached shopping app, Amazon. People who subscribe to the shopping app get extra benefits and discounts, and Prime Video is an extension of the platform. They can benefit in both terms.

Anyway, as per the report, Disney+ has the most number of subscribers in India. It is #1 with 52 million subscribers. The platform is home to all the Disney content, including MCU movies and shows, which is a big attraction for the viewers. Besides that, it has a lot of regional content, too. Check out the list below:

Disney+ – 52 million Eros Now – 39.9 million Amazon Prime – 22 million Netflix – 5.5 million Voot – 1 million

Check out the post here:

Number of Subscribers in India pic.twitter.com/M5CMnVi4YZ — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) September 3, 2024

Netizens are surprised by Eros Now’s entry in the list, and that too with the second-highest number of subscribers in India. For the uninitiated, it was launched in 2012 and is owned and controlled by Eros Digital, the Indian digital media management arm of the Indian-American multinational media company Eros Media World.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: What To Watch On OTT In September: The Penguin, The Fall Guy & More – Every Single Film & Web Series Arriving In The Next 30 Days On Jio Cinema!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News