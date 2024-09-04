Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni starrer It Ends With Us is gearing up to enter the top ten highest-grossing films of the 2024 list. It will attain that feat after beating A Quiet Place: Day One, which had a decent run at the North American box office. It has seen a spike in its fourth Monday because of Labor Day as it reaches a significant mark in the United States. Despite the controversies, the film is experiencing a decent time at the box office, and that might get hampered after Beetlejuice 2 arrives at the cinemas this Friday. Scroll below for the deets.

A Quiet Place: Day One, a prequel and spin-off of the A Quiet Place franchise, was released in June of this year. Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn played the lead roles. The film was a success at the box office, as it was made on an estimated budget of $67 million and collected 3.9 times the cost globally.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando detailed the latest box office numbers for the movie It Ends With Us. Blake Lively’s film reportedly collected $1.9 million on its fourth Monday and witnessed a rise of 46.3% from last Monday. It managed to get the spike even after losing 288 theatres from last Friday. The Justin Baldoni-directed romance drama has hit a $135.6 million cume in the United States.

The report further predicted that It Ends With Us is eyeing a $145 million-$165 million run in the US. Meanwhile, the domestic haul of A Quiet Place: Day One is $138.9 million, meaning Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni starrer is less than $4 million away from beating those numbers and taking the sci-fi flick’s spot as the #10 highest-grossing film of the year in North America.

It Ends With Us, released in theatres on August 9, has collected $150 million overseas and reached a $285.64 million global cume.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

