Sydney Sweeney is the IT girl in Hollywood and is almost all over the place. She is transitioning from shows and series to movies quite well and has appeared in four films from 2023 to 2024. She still has a long way to go in the industry but has already been making a name for herself. She is already hailed as a sex symbol in Hollywood, and the actress boldly accepted that status but is showing the world that she is much more than just a pretty face.

Sydney rose to fame with her roles in shows including Sharp Objects and Euphoria. She proved her mettle as a leading actress with her film Anyone But You opposite Glen Powell. Their crackling chemistry was unmissable, and people enjoyed it on the big screen. It turned out to be a surprise hit last year, giving the actress extra exposure and wider recognition.

According to The Numbers, Sydney Sweeney has appeared in eight movies as a leading actress based on credits. The box office aggregate of the Anyone But You actress is $245.3 million, but this is only the beginning. Some of the best-known acting roles include the 2023 rom-com, her role as Snake in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, and as Julia Carpenter in Madame Web. Although this Dakota Johnson starrer movie was a big box office dud, Sydney was noticed by the fans.

On the other hand, Sydney Sweeney became a producer with her film Immaculate and was an executive producer on Anyone But You. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, let us take a look at the Euphoria star’s last five films at the worldwide box office.

Immaculate – $28.41 million Madame Web – $100.49 million Anyone But You – $220.23 million Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – $377.61 million Under The Silver Lake – $2.05 million

On the professional front, Sydney Sweeney has Euphoria 3 in the pipeline. She will also appear in the movies and in Eden and Echo Valley next.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

