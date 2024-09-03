Coraline, the stop-motion classic, returned to the theatres to commemorate the film’s fifteenth anniversary and is proving to be a success. It has set a new record at the North American box office, even surpassing James Cameron directed Avatar’s re-release gross in the US. Scroll below for more.

The 2009 stop-motion classic grossed strong numbers to cross the $100 million mark. It was re-released in over 1535 theatres across the US. The movie was made on a reported budget of $60 million, and the re-release has helped the film achieve certain milestones and set new benchmarks.

The movie revolves around a girl named Coraline who discovers a secret door in her new home that leads to an alternate world similar to hers. However, it is also different in many ways. Things take a different turn when her Other Mother and the parallel family try to keep her from returning to the real world to her real family. It is about how she escapes the alternate world.

According to BoxOfficeReport.com’s data, Coraline collected $3.11 million from 1173 locations. The movie’s four-day weekend estimate is $4.02 million, owing to the Labor Day holiday. As of Monday, Coraline’s collection was at $30.27 million. The film has reached a domestic gross of $113.96 million. According to Deadline’s report via ScreeRant, it has surpassed James Cameron-directed Avatar’s re-release collections in the US.

Coraline, originally released in 2009, was re-released in 2024 and collected $30.27 million. Meanwhile, Avatar was re-released in 2022 to promote Avatar: The Way of Water. Avatar collected $24.7 million on its re-release. However, James Cameron’s 2009 blockbuster is the highest-grossing movie at the worldwide box office. It collected $2.92 billion globally.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

