Deadpool & Wolverine’s global domination continues as they claim their top spot at the North American box office. The film’s collection has been exceptionally good since its release and has crossed one of the major milestones globally. The film’s IMAX collections have been revealed, and they are equally outstanding. Keep scrolling for the deets.

IMAX creates a more immersive viewing experience due to its massive screen, which delivers forty percent more imagery due to its high-resolution 3D technology. Deadpool 3’s R-rated content, filled with power-packed action and bloodshed, hooked the viewers to their seats. It recently zoomed past Iron Man 3’s global haul. It benefitted from the Labor Day weekend as people flocked to the theatres to enjoy the Marvel biggie with friends and family.

According to BoxOfficeReport.com, Deadpool & Wolverine collected an impressive amount from the IMAX screens. It is less than $20 million away from reaching the $100 million milestone in the IMAX screen collections. The movie might face some competition with the arrival of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice this week and might slow down a bit. The real competition is Joker 2, and the buzz is already heightening everyone’s expectations. It will be released in October and might beat Deadpool 3 with its box office performance.

Meanwhile, the report revealed that Deadpool & Wolverine has collected $44.2 million from the IMAX screens in North America and $39.8 million overseas. The film’s total from the IMAX screens through Monday is $84.0 million.

Deadpool & Wolverine became the sixteenth film to cross the $600 million mark at the North American box office, reaching a $603.76 million cume and $658.4 million international cume. The movie’s worldwide collections are $1.26 billion so far. It was released on July 26.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

