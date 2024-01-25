Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of films that made the most profit in 2024!
Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:
Collections – Budget = ROI
ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%
Here’s our box office parameter:
Super-Duper Hit: Film which earns 200% of returns along with 100 crores+ collection
Hit: Film that doubles the investment
Super-Hit: A film that more than doubles the investment by an additional 50%
(Please note that for Hollywood and Hindi dubbed south films, cost means the price at which distribution rights have been sold in geo)
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.