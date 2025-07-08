Nagarjuna is getting ready to hit a major milestone in his film career. His next movie will mark the 100th in his illustrious filmography. After recently appearing in Kuberaa and soon to be seen in Coolie with Rajinikanth, fans are curious to know what’s next for the veteran actor. And now, recent reports hint that the actor will be seen in the remake of an emotional Tamil drama that was earlier released in 2023.

Tamil Director Ra Karthik To Direct Nag’s 100th Film

According to the latest 123 Telugu reports, Tamil filmmaker Ra Karthik will direct Nagarjuna’s 100th film. The director is known for his emotional storytelling in Nitham Oru Vaanam and is still quite new to the industry. The 100th film is reportedly a remake of the Tamil drama Ayothi, which the actor is keenly interested in bringing to the Telugu audience. Reportedly, Nagarjuna seems to have liked the script so much that he gave a green signal to be a part of the remake.

The movie will reportedly be produced by Annapurna Studios, and shooting is expected to begin this July. Though some fans hoped for a big-name director for this landmark project, Nagarjuna has always made bold choices.

Earlier, Nagarjuna took a chance on director Vikram Kumar for Manam, which turned out to be a huge hit. With Ra Karthik’s fresh approach, fans hope this film brings similar magic. For those who might not know, the original movie starred Sasikumar and Preethi Asrani and became popular after its release on OTT. It tells a heartfelt story that connects with many viewers. This Telugu remake of Ayothi could become another big project in his lineup if things go well.

Final Thoughts

As Nagarjuna approaches this significant milestone in his career, he’s doing what he does best, picking meaningful stories and working with new talent. Whether it’s an action-packed entertainer with Ra Karthik or the emotional journey of Ayothi, the actor is clearly planning something special for his fans. With official announcements expected soon, all eyes are on Nagarjuna to see what’s coming next.

