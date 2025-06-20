After a long wait, Kuberaa finally released in theaters. It stars a magnificent cast comprising Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. The movie is a bilingual social thriller in Tamil and Telugu. What has hit glitter in the limelight, however, are the weird roles played by the lead artists. Let’s quickly dissect who is playing whom in this gripping thriller.

1. Dhanush As Deva – A Beggar Pulled Into a Larger Scheme

Deva is one of the few good-hearted street beggars portrayed by Dhanush. He lives on the street, and presumably, there is nothing to his name, yet he appears satisfied with his life. But, unknowingly, something darker falls onto his unassuming head when he becomes a conduit in a keenly observed money laundering operation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KuberaaMovie (@kuberaathemovie)

Such a thing would be upsetting in anyone’s life because, from being a street skater trying to save a few coins in his simple life, Deva’s world now changes overnight into something larger than life.

2. Nagarjuna As Deepak – A CBI Officer

Nagarjuna plays Deepak, a middle-class CBI officer stuck between right and wrong. He tries to figure out whether to follow his heart or obey the rules. As the story progresses, Deepak and Deva turn out to be intricately linked, and their choices could change everything.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KuberaaMovie (@kuberaathemovie)

3. Rashmika As Sameera – A Middle-Class Girl With A Key Role

Rashmika Mandanna plays Sameera, a young woman from a simple background with dreams of her own. Not all has been revealed yet about her full role, but it is expected that she will be key in connecting the stories of Deva and Deepak. In essence, her character is expected to create warmth, strength, and a different perspective on a tense narrative.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KuberaaMovie (@kuberaathemovie)

4. Jim Sarbh As Neeraj – A Billionaire

Jim Sarbh plays Neeraj, a successful and rich businessman who is wealthy with money, creating the central issue the film revolves around. He has been revered for his wealth, but is deeply unfulfilled and empty. The series of events that led Neeraj to lose his wealth has now set in motion Kuberaa, where the lives of Deva and Deepak are drawn into the mud.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KuberaaMovie (@kuberaathemovie)

Kuberaa is now in theaters. With so many layered and powerful performances, it has commenced its theatrical engagement.

Kuberaa Trailer

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Kuberaa X Review: Dhanush Passes With Grace Marks Despite Stellar Act As Audiences Point Major Issue, “Saw 45 Minutes, Feels Like 4 Hours!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News