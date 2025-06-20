Dhanush has just delivered a masterclass on performing arts in Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa, and audiences cannot get over his stellar acting in the film. The crime drama has arrived in the theaters, and viewers have offered their reviews of X. The film also stars Nagarjuna, Jim Sarbh and Rashmika Mandanna, but hardly anyone has talked about them yet!

Apart from Dhanush, if there is one star who is being talked about, it is Devi Sri Prasad and his music! The background music of the film is being hailed as one of the main stars of this crime drama!

We have picked up the best responses from the audiences and compiled them for your clarity before you decide to book the tickets to witness Dhanush’s phenomenal act! Scroll down further and check out the Kuberaa review on X by the audience.

Dhanush Deserves A National Award!

Fans have demanded a National Award for Dhanush immediately. A user wrote, “What a film! Dhanush – a top-notch Performer! BGM, acting, and cinematography are on the best level, but there is a little bit of lag in 2nd half. But the movie was the best to watch!” Another comment read, “Sekhar Kammula’s storytelling is on full display. Well, I wasn’t aware of your game, Dhanush. Literally felt every emotion.” One more comment read, “What a Natural Performance by Dhanush sir. Really, He’s a Legendary actor, proved once again, and his portrayal as a Beggar is commendable.”

A Gem From Telugu Cinema!

People have decided that the film is going down in history as one of the gems of Telugu Cinema! A user wrote, “Most of the movie was shot in real locations, which added a refreshing feel. The first half of the movie is slow, and the proceedings will take time to get to the main crux of the movie, but the second half helped to call it a good film as well as a rare film from the Telugu film industry.” Another viewer wrote, “I also felt the Telugu cinema or Shekar has used Dhanush very well, rather than using him for his fanfare, used him for the story. This was something that even Dhanush, directing himself personally, did not achieve in Raayan.”

He is born as an Actor 😭❤️#Kuberaa #Kuberaareview pic.twitter.com/Wv1w7pURPO — 𝙎 𝙐 𝘿 𝘼 𝙍 𝙎 𝘼 𝙉 🧢 (@Akracing) June 20, 2025

Nagarjuna + Dhanush – A Masterstroke!

People have also liked Nagarjuna and Dhanush’s chemistry! A comment read, “Great storyline. Dhanush’s acting is superb. Dhanush + Nagarjuna = Rajinikant.” One more comment read, “Dhanush’s acting, down-to-earth portrayal superb! Nagarjuna reinvented!”

#Kuberaa

Very good and emotional second half 💫 KING NAG solid comeback #Nagarjuna – Earns Respect 🫡 #Dhanush – Excels 👌#Rashmika – Best in her recent times 👍#Dsp – Extraordinary BGM 🥳 It’s #SekharKammula MayaBazar ✨ Hope This will be highest TFI grosser of 2025 pic.twitter.com/pkyPjivGVd — Professor Puli 🐯 (@professorpuli) June 20, 2025

Kuberaa’s Major Issue!

However, audiences have pointed out a major issue with the film. The length! A viewer on Reddit wrote, “Just saw it, it’s 45 minutes too long, feels 4 hours long. But the emotions for the first 2 hours of work are botched. Dhanush carries. They could’ve ended things on a lighter note and given a proper payoff. But it’s watchable.” Another comment read, “Peak cinema. Sekhar Kammula delivers again. Nagarjuna and Dhanush rocked. Pacing is the only issue. But, frankly, we should not complain about it.”

#Kuberaareview Though slightly lengthy, the film offers engaging moments throughout. Dhanush’s innocence and Nagarjuna’s character are portrayed perfectly, making it an interesting watch. Sekhar Kammula’s genuine storytelling mostly hits the mark.#Kuberaa #kubera #Dhanush pic.twitter.com/1vrD5h5dyD — Dingu420 (@dingu420) June 19, 2025

