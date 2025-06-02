Dhanush’s upcoming film Kuberaa, helmed by filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, is one of the year’s most anticipated movies. During an audio launch event in Chennai ahead of the film’s release, the director shared an exciting statement about Dhanush’s performance. The comment further enhanced the buzz surrounding the movie, leaving fans wanting more.

What Did Kuberaa Director Sekhar Kammula Say About Dhanush?

While speaking to the audience, Sekhar Kammula praised Dhanush and confidently stated that his extraordinary performance in Kuberaa is worthy of yet another National Award. “I feel Dhanush will win another National Award; no one except him could have done this role.”

The remark left fans and film enthusiasts present at the venue and beyond heavily excited about the film. The cast and crew of Kuberaa, alongside a packed house of fans, attended the grand audio launch. The soundtrack of the film, composed by the acclaimed Devi Sri Prasad, has already begun to win hearts with its soulful melodies and high-energy numbers.

When Is Kuberaa Releasing In Theatres?

Kuberaa will be released worldwide on June 20th, 2025, in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. The movie marks the first-ever collaboration between Sekhar Kammula and Dhanush.

While Kammula is known for his nuanced storytelling and character-driven narratives, the National Award-winning actor is known for her ability to deliver some of the finest performances in Indian cinema. Their combined creative force will surely create a cinematic experience to remember.

