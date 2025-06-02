Almost everyone around has a smartphone, in fact, we just call them phones now, without distinguishing between feature phones and smartphones. Most celebrities, just like the general public, also use smartphones. Last year, news surfaced about Mammootty acquiring Kerala’s first Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, as per reports. Similarly, in 2021, Mohanlal reportedly obtained a Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 even before its official launch in India. However, one person who seems to be swimming against the current is Fahadh Faasil.

Fahadh Faasil’s Digital Detox: No Smartphone, No Social Media

According to fellow Mollywood actor Vinay Forrt confirmed that Fahadh Faasil does not use a smartphone. He added that Fahadh uses only a feature phone and stays away from social media platforms like Instagram, his online presence is handled by others. Vinay also expressed his intention to stop using a smartphone once he reaches Fahadh’s level of stardom. These details were revealed during an interview with Club FM for the promotion of Vinay’s upcoming film, Samshayam.

Vinay Forrt On Sharing Screen Space With Fahadh Faasil

One of the most memorable instances of screen space sharing between Fahadh Faasil and Vinay Forrt happened in the 2021 film Malik, where Vinay played a role of nearly equal importance to Fahadh. In the interview, he said that he gave his full 100% to prove himself in the industry. Vinay said, “Fahadh is an actor who is in the zone of great actors. As a result, even if he doesn’t deliver a career-best performance, no one is going to question his abilities. But I was playing an equally important role in Malik, so I couldn’t afford to miss even a single shot. Mahesh (the director) cast me even before the release of Thamaasha, and for that, I’m extremely thankful. That role meant a lot to me, so I had to give 100% in every shot.”

The upcoming film Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira will reunite Vinay Forrt and Fahadh Faasil on screen, with Vinay playing the role of Fahadh’s elder brother. Fortunately, this time around, Vinay doesn’t feel the pressure to prove himself. The film is currently in the post-production phase.

