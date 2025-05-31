The 2018 Tamil romantic drama 96, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha, continues to hold a special place in fans’ hearts. The soulful love story and emotional performances made it a timeless film. So when director C Prem Kumar confirmed that a sequel is in the works, excitement shot up instantly.

However, things got a little confusing when reports began to claim that actor Pradeep Ranganathan would replace Vijay Sethupathi in the sequel. That’s when the director had to step in and set the record straight.

Director Says 96-2 Will Only Have The Original Cast

As soon as the buzz about Pradeep replacing Vijay started spreading, fans began questioning the future of the film. However, director C Prem Kumar quickly stepped in to put all the rumours to rest.

Taking to social media, Premkumar called the news fake. He wrote, “This is a fake news as usual. ’96-2 can ONLY be made with the original cast of ’96. I also clarify that actor Mr Pradeep Ranganathan was approached for a different story altogether. It’s got nothing to do with ’96-2.”

He also expressed his frustration over false news reports and requested the media to be more responsible. “Day by day, dealing with these harmful fake news is getting increasingly difficult. I again reach out to the ethical press and media to establish the truth,” he added.

This statement brought a big sigh of relief to fans who couldn’t imagine the sequel without Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha.

Sequel Is Happening, But with Familiar Faces

The good news? 96-2 is definitely in the works. Earlier, at an award function, Premkumar confirmed that he has already written the story and that the original cast would return to reprise their roles. Though other details remain under wraps, the confirmation alone has created a buzz among fans.

96 followed the story of two high school sweethearts, Ram and Jaanu, who meet again after more than two decades at a school reunion. Their emotional conversations and flashbacks form the heart of the film. The younger versions of the characters were played by Aadithya Bhaskar and Gouri G Kishan, adding even more depth to the narrative.

The film received both critical praise and audience love, leading to remakes in Telugu (Jaanu) and Kannada (99). Now, fans are hoping 96 Part 2 will recreate the same magic.

Check out the trailer of ’96 below:

