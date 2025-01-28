Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has made a name for himself on the big screen, seamlessly slipping into roles ranging from villain to hero, from naive to cunning. But while his on-screen characters often evoke a mix of emotions off-screen, his numerous acts of goodwill have already earned him a reputation as a genuinely good person. Now, a new story from rising star Manikandan further solidifies that image.

In an interview with a popular YouTube channel, Manikandan shared a heartwarming experience while working with Vijay Sethupathi on the film Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum. Although their roles didn’t allow for much interaction on set, Manikandan recalled that the two found themselves talking during a hefty rainstorm. This seemingly simple conversation proved to be a turning point, shifting their dynamic.

It rained for only about 15 minutes, but they had a good conversation during that time. After the rain stopped, Vijay Sethupathi didn’t leave. Instead, he asked Manikandan to sit down, and they continued talking. When Manikandan mentioned needing an advance on his remuneration for his sister’s operation, Vijay Sethupathi offered to help and even visited the hospital upon learning about the situation.

Manikandan recalled another memorable incident. He hadn’t formally invited Vijay Sethupathi to his sister’s wedding, yet Vijay Sethupathi called him to inquire about the event on the wedding day. The wedding ceremony had already concluded by the time Vijay Sethupathi reached out. When Manikandan informed him of this, Vijay Sethupathi asked if he would still be at the venue for a while. Manikandan confirmed, and Vijay Sethupathi assured him he would arrive within 20 minutes.

True to his word, Vijay Sethupathi arrived, greeted everyone warmly, and presented Manikandan with INR 3 lakhs as a gift. Initially, Manikandan hesitated to accept the money, but Vijay Sethupathi insisted, saying, ‘This is the time you need money. Keep it inside.’ Manikandan revealed that the generous contribution was a blessing for their family, as it helped them stay afloat during a challenging time. In the end, Manikandan shared, ‘After paying everyone, we were left with just Rs. 700.’

