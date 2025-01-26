Daaku Maharaaj, featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela, was released on the occasion of Sankranti, i.e., on January 12, and has been receiving a positive response at the box office.

But what has been the talk of the town is not the story or the action sequences in the film but the song Dabidi Dibidi, featuring Balakrishna and Urvashi, and the bizarre steps that have been sparking the controversy.

Urvashi Rautela, who starred in the song opposite Balakrishna, shared her thoughts on this controversy, stating that her dance sequence with the legendary actor was not just a performance but a celebration of art.

Urvashi Rautela, in an interview posted by Koimoi on their social media page, shared her experience of working and dancing opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna in the song Dabidi Dibidi, describing how they are portrayed as King and Queen in the song.

She also revealed the budget of the song was around 150 crore and how she still has the Dabidi Dibidi marks on her body as the costumes were so heavy and the movements in the songs are not so easy as they represent tribal moments and how the theme of the song is all Afro, which is the genre of the film.

Daaku Maharaaj, directed by Bobby Kohli and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, stars Bobby Deol, Chandini Chowdhary, Shraddha Srinath, Pragya Jaiswal, and others in key roles. The story revolves around a daring robber, striving for survival and establishing his territory amid conflicts with powerful adversaries, battling to become a “king without a kingdom.”

The film marks the debut of Bobby Deol in the Telugu film industry; it also marks the debut of Urvashi Rautela as an actress in TFI; she previously featured in many Telugu item songs; one of the most famous ones is the Waltair Veerayya Boss Party song.

Daaku Maharaaj has collected Rs 12.00 crore on Day 3, bringing its net collection to Rs 50.15 crore. The film was released alongside Game Changer and Sankranthiki Vasthunam.

