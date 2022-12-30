Urvashi Rautela Posts A Glamorous Photo Captioned 'Praying', Rishabh Pant Fans Troll - Deets Inside

Urvashi Rautela never misses an opportunity to make headlines with her day to day activities. She is massively popular on social media and keeps giving a sneak-peak of her personal and professional life to her fans on Instagram. Now, Urvashi has shared a picture of herself with the caption ‘Praying’ and netizens can’t help but drag cricketer Rishabh Pant in the comments section who met with a brutal accident earlier today. Scroll below to take a look at her post on the photo-sharing site.

Now, this isn’t the first time that netizens are reacting to Urvashi’s picture on Instagram but they often drag Rishabh’s name into the comments section there. The actress enjoys a huge fan following on the photo-sharing site with over 60 million followers.

Now coming back to the topic, Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of herself with a caption that read, “Praying 🤍🕊️”. In the picture, Urvashi is looking beautiful as usual in ethnic attire in a blingy outfit and makeup.

Take a look at her picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

Reacting to Urvashi Rautela’s picture on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Bhai ka accident hua h aur tu idhar insta pe hot bane ghum Rahi h.”

Another user commented, “Rishabh pant ka accident ho gya h tumko jaana chahiye par tumko toh post Krna hai”

A third user commented, “Tumhare pati waha hospital me haii…aur tum yaha apsara bani fir Rahi hoo??? Kaisi patni hoo🥲”

What are your thoughts on netizens dragging Pant under Urvashi Rautela’s latest Instagram upload? Tell us in the space below.

