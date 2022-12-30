It has been a joyous moment for Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, as their youngest son got engaged recently. Anant Ambani got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant on 29th December, and it was a star-studded affair and not to mention; the host made sure the guests were well entertained as it was Mika Singh who took that responsibility. The singer gave a special performance in honour of the newly engaged couple.

Photographs and video clips are all over the internet, and people can’t get enough of the star-studded bash. As per reports, he gave a ten minutes performance and received a whopping amount for it.

The family, along with common people, welcomed Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at their Mumbai residence Antilia. Mika Singh performed a few of his hit numbers to welcome the couple, and the entire family, along with their friends, shook a leg on his songs. According to the Bollywood Paparazzo, Viral Bhayani the Bollywood singer charged Rs 1.5 crore for his ten minutes stint at the party.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Roka ceremony took place at the Lord Shrinathji Temple Nathdwara, Rajasthan, on 29th December and was attended by both their families. After the engagement, they came to Mumbai, where they arranged a celebratory party for their friends there.

For the record, Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, and they are from Kutch, Gujarat. And Radhika is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and a disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts. She came under the radar after the Aragetram ceremony of the Ambanis at the Jio World Centre.

Besides Mika Singh, celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukherji, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted at the Ambanis’ Antilia.

