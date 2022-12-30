Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, who were once at loggerheads, have been sending social media into a tizzy with their latest appearances. After taking the web by storm with his presence at the latter’s birthday, he was recently snapped at Ambani’s residence. Last night, who’s who of Bollywood was seen making their presence felt at Antilia after Ambanis after they returned to the bay after the Roka ceremony of their youngest son Anant Ambani.

The junior Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant, who’s a trained classical dancer and the who city was decked up as they returned from Udaipur after the celebrations.

While Instagram is flooded with videos and photos of celebs like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and others, an exciting clip has gone viral on social media for this reason. After arriving separately at the event, the two superstars were seen leaving together. Yes, you heard that right!

In the video, which has surfaced on the web, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are seen leaving together in a white Fortuner which is followed by SRK’s Mercedes. While Tiger is seen blue formal shirt, SRK looks dapper in white ethnic attire. The superstar made sure to wave at the fans and the paps present there. Check out the video below:

Soon after the video surfaced on the web, star struck netizens called them Tiger and Pathaan while others trolled them. Commenting on it a user wrote, “Brand ambassador of swag,” while another said, “King or Tiger.”

A few also joked about them being “Caterers k ldake,” “Bartan dhona,” and “Waiter ka kam karne aaye honge.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are all set to take the box office by storm too as both will be seen in cameo appearances in Tiger 3 and Pathaan.

