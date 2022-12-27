Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday today. On this occasion, several of his die-hard fans gathered outside Galaxy Apartments to extend their birthday wishes. However, soon it turned out to be a nightmare for the Mumbai police.

Like every year, Dabangg Khan hosted a grand party for his family and industry friends at his Panvel Farmhouse. Interestingly, he jointly celebrated the midnight birthday bash with his niece Ayat Khan Sharma, who shares her birthday with the superstar.

Even though every year Salman Khan stays at his farmhouse for his birthday, it is said that he is at his Mumbai home this time. So several of his fans gathered outside Galaxy Apartments waiting to get a glimpse of the superstar. He then appeared on his balcony to greet his fans.

However, soon things took a turn for the worst as Mumbai police could not handle the unruly crowd gathered around Salman’s residence in Mumbai. A riot-like situation was witnessed outside the Galaxy Apartments. Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, earlier today pictures of Salman Khan’s birthday bash went viral on social media. In one of the pictures, the actor was seen planting a kiss on his ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani‘s forehead. The video from the birthday party has been going viral on the Internet as well. The video showed as she prepares to leave, Salman hugs the former actress and kisses her forehead, and bade her adieu with folded hands in gratitude.

While Salman is known for his relationships with many women, his and Sangeeta’s relationship was much publicised. The two dated for almost a decade and it was said that they were set to tie the knot, even though the cards were printed.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Antim, co-starring his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. The superstar will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, and Venkatesh Daggubati. He will also be seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. He has also announced the second installments of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Kick.

