2.5 years after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, a person, who apparently is from the staff of Cooper hospital, has made a shocking claim. The persona named Roopkumar Shah, who was a part of SSR’s autopsy at the hospital, where he was brought after he hung himself, in his latest interview has stated that the Kai Po Che actor was murdered and hadn’t committed suicide. Reportedly he has claimed that he had witnessed needle marks on his neck and had a broken leg.

Ever since the actor took the extreme step and passed away in 2020, his sisters have been actively seeking justice for their Bhai. The star sisters have been often posting about the same on social media which is followed by SSR’s fans on Twitter.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who’s quite active on social media took to Instagram to share the screenshot of the news and wrote alongside, “If there is an ounce of truth to this evidence, we urge CBI to really look into it diligently. We have always believed that you guys will do a fair investigation and let us know the truth. Our heart aches to find no closure as yet. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput.”

A while back, Sushant Singh Rajput’s other sister Meetu Singh wrote in a series of tweet, “Whenever SSR’s case nears dormancy, thru Divine Intervention something big resurfaces. Bhai is destined to get Justice through Divine Will. D family wants nothing but to know what had happened with Sushant the day I came from there.” “My clear instruction that was given to them was “I’ll come on Sunday. If Sushant Sir is not feeling well, give me call immediately”. I received no call from them. I still want to know why. CBI Summon Witness In SSRCs”

My clear instruction that was given to them was “I’ll come on Sunday. If Sushant Sir is not feeling well, give me call immediately”. I received no call from them. I still want to know why. CBI Summon Witness InSSRCs — Meetu Singh (@divinemitz) December 27, 2022

Earlier, making a shocking revelation, Roopkumar Shah told TV9, “When Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, we had received five dead bodies in the Cooper Hospital for postmortem. Out of those five bodies, one was a VIP body. When we went to perform a post-mortem, we learnt he was Sushant and there were several marks on his body and two to three marks on his neck as well. The postmortem needed to be recorded but higher authorities were asked to only click pics of the body. Hence, we did that as per their order.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know.

