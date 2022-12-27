The year 2022 is about to end within a week, and it is time to round up this year’s hits and flops delivered by Bollywood. And guess who is finally here with the list of the top films of this year? Yes, it is none other than Kamal Rashid Khan, aka KRK.

This year has been a little dull for the Hindi film industry, with just a few films that did really well at the box office. While the movies from down South did great business all over the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

KRK, in his video that he posted on YouTube, says that this year many actors’ careers have ended due to the flops they delivered. As per his review, Bollywood has suffered a loss of rupees three thousand crores. As per his review Brahmastra is the biggest disaster of 2022, and how Karan Johar has faked the collections of the films. Not just he went to say that it is such a huge flop that KJo went bankrupt!

Another film which is on the second number is Ranveer Singh satrrer 83, released in December 2021. On the third number, he kept Samrat Prithviraj of Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar.On KRK’s fourth number, he kept Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Laal Singh Chaddha which is an official remake of Tom Hanks Forrest Gump. The next line is another Akshay Kumar starrer film, which is Ram Setu, followed by Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera in the sixth position. On the seventh position of his list is Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha.

KRK even went on to say that Vikram Vedha was such a disaster that its OTT rights are not even getting sold. On the eighth position is Thank God starring Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, followed by Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordar. And in the tenth position is Runway 34, which had Amitabh Bachchan alongside the Drishyam actor. He signed by saying that Bollywood has suffered a loss of Rs 3000 crore in 2022, and he is hopeful that they will bounce back the next year.

KRK is a self-acclaimed film critic and analyst who is often trolled for the views and opinions that he shares on his social media accounts.

Do you agree with KRK’s list? Let us know in the comment section!

Must Read: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff To Team Up Yet Again For Action Extravaganza Post ‘War’ Along With This Powerhouse Of Energy?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News