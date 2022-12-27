Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are undoubtedly two of the names who are quite efficient in the action space in Bollywood, and when the two came together for Siddharth Anand’s War in 2019, their fans were left wanting more. It seems their fans’ wish is about to come true as they might once again come together to put the screens on fire. As per reports, Hrithik and Tiger may collaborate for an action flick, but this time it will be an official remake of a Hollywood movie.

Bollywood has been dabbling in remakes for quite some time now, and it might not always be a hit, but it is worth the risk as there are a lot of movies that can be of interest to the Indian audience. Films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Drishyam became quite a success at the box office.

And now, according to a report by IndiaToday.in Blurr, producer Vishal Rana revealed that he had purchased the official rights of the French action-thriller The Transporter [2002] starring Jason Statham. He said, “We are in the process of developing a lot of scripts which are different. We are hearing a lot of stories currently from new writers. I love action, big-scale action films. So I’m making The Transporter remake. We have got The Transporter official remake rights. We plan to begin work on it next year”. Although the producer did not take any names on who they are keen on taking for the film, if the reports are to be believed, then Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh are being considered for the franchise.

Their fans and audience at large appreciated Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s camaraderie, and if they once again come together, then it will be a treat to watch. Hrithik and Tiger have become quite comfortable in the action space, but for Ranveer, this could be the first full-fledged action film.

On The Work Front

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. He will be seen opposite Deepika Padukone in Fighter, which will be released in 2024.

Tiger Shroff was last seen in Heropanti 2 opposite Tara Sutaria, which did not do well at the box office, and he will once again be pairing with Kriti Sanon for his upcoming film Ganapath.

