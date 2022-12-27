Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 has turned out to be a huge success at the box office. Busting all the myths about remakes, the suspense thriller has now gone on to become one of the most profitable Hindi films of 2022. In the latest development, it crossed Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and below is all you need to know!

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the Drishyam sequel is an official Hindi remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam thriller of the same name. As there’s negativity against the remakes made in Bollywood lately, things were doubtful for the Ajay Devgn starrer. However, its actual theatrical run has left everyone stunned.

So far, at the end of 39 days run, Drishyam 2 stands at a collection of 228.69 crores* at the Indian box office. If one removes the budget of 80 crores from the business, the profit stands at 148.69 crores. In percentage, it’s equal to 185.86% returns. With this, it has crossed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s 185.49% returns. As of now, the Ajay Devgn starrer is the 5th most profitable Hindi film of 2022.

KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) is at 4th above Drishyam 2. It made huge returns of 382.91%. Kantara (Hindi) and Karthikeya 2 (Hindi) grace the 2nd and 3rd spots respectively. The Kashmir Files is ruling the top spot like a boss!

Meanwhile, speaking about the worldwide collection, Drishyam 2 stands at 325.85 crores gross which includes 269.85 crores gross from India and 56 crores gross from overseas.

