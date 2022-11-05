The visionary filmmaker, director of Blockbuster The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri truly turned all the charts with his fearless and visionary style of filmmaking. His work in Indian cinema has been truly noteworthy and has made waves of its achievements all across the nation winning him a lot of audiences and critical acclamation.

While the audience has always been keeping an eye on his upcoming projects, he has now dropped a hint at his upcoming big collaboration as he met the Pushpa director Sukumar along with The Kashmir Files producer Abhishek Agrawal.

While taking to his social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shared a picture with Pushpa director Sukumar and the producer of ‘The Kashmir Files, Abhishek Agrawal. He further jotted down the caption writing – “Uniting India with cinema. Details soon. Guess? Sukumar (Director, #Pushpa) + Abhishek Agrawal (Producer, #TheKashmirFiles) + Yours Truly (#TheKashmirFiles)”

This has certainly come as a big surprise for the whole nation that these three popular people have come together for a project which is in itself big news. Where Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is known for making some amazing films like The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, the producer Abhishek Agrawal has given films like The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2, on the other hand, Sukumar has ruled the nation with his blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.

