Shah Rukh Khan is King for a reason. The superstar recently turned 57 and celebrated his birthday will college students on November 2. Every time SRK attends an event, he leaves his fans mesmerised and others inspired. Not a single interview goes by when King Khan doesn’t share an interesting throwback story of his life. While diehard Shah Rukh Khan fans know almost everything about their favourite star did you know he once underwent a horrific pin therapy?

Currently, SRK is gearing up for his full-fledged comeback film Pathaan, whose official teaser was dropped on his birthday.

Shah Rukh Khan once wrote an interesting column for a well-known newspaper. In the first edition of his column, SRK shared a throwback story and told us about the time when needles were put on his private parts in order to fix his neck. He began by saying, “Everybody began to foretell doom. They listed all that could go wrong. They said I could be paralysed or rendered voiceless. To me, it was just intriguing that there was such a wonderful variety of cures and treatments on offer for a serious injury like mine.”

Shedding more life on the incident, Shah Rukh Khan wrote in the DNA column, “The thought of him sticking needles in my neck was scary. But I need not have worried. He didn’t want to put needles in my neck, instead, he wanted to stick them in my private parts to fix my neck! As you can imagine it was an extremely hurtful prospect. I was shaken to the core of my being (not to mention, below it).”

“He kept repeating, ‘Take off your clothes, take off your clothes’. So, I took off my shirt, but it didn’t seem to suffice. He continued his chant regardless: ‘take off your clothes.’” Shah Rukh then found himself lying naked on a table, with the specialist looming over him with ‘big, big pins’. He added, “The rest is too graphic to describe. It was the most humiliating and painful experience of my life,” said the superstar.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has Pathaan, Dunki and Jawan in the pipeline to release in the next year.

