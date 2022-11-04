Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra never misses an opportunity to make headlines with his public appearances. Ever since Raj was arrested for his involvement in alleged p*rnographic content creation, netizens never leave a chance to mock him on social media with his city sightings. Earlier today, the businessman was spotted at the Mumbai airport with his son Viaan Kundra and is now getting trolled by fans on Instagram. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Off late, Kundra has started covering his face with a helmet kind of a mask and it has left the netizens amused. The businessman gets trolled every single time, he steps out in that attire on social media.

Talking about his latest appearance, Raj Kundra donned a pair of blue coloured denim jeans that he styled with black coloured hoodie. He wore his signature helmet to cover his face and was accompanied by his 10-year-old son Viaan Kundra.

Take a look at his video below:

Reacting to Raj Kundra’s video on Instagram, a user commented, “How do they allow him to go …aise common logoko jane dete kya, security naam ki koi cheez he ya nahi.” Another user commented, “Aisa kaam hi kyu krte ho jo air quality k bahane muh chhipana pade…disgusting😤” A third user commented, “🙄 without mask Remove and without checking andar chale gaay aise to kalko koi bhi farzi passport dikha ke jaa sakta hai.”

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time that Raj has been trolled online. In the past also, the businessman has been trolled multiple times on social media but it doesn’t bother him and he has also quit the photo-sharing platform a while ago.

What are your thoughts on Raj Kundra getting trolled for his latest appearance? Tell us in the comments below.

