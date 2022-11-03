Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is one of the most favourite couples in Bollywood. The two dated for nearly six years before getting married in 2018. They never leave a chance to paint the town red with their romantic camaraderie. But did you know once Fawad Khan proposed to Deepika at an award show? Scroll down to know more.

Fawad is one of the popular actors in Pakistan. He made his Bollywood debut with Khoobsurat opposite Sonam Kapoor in 2014. He then went on to act in films like Kapoor & Sons, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. However, due to political reasons, the actor has stayed away from Bollywood films.

Back in 2016, Fawad Khan shared the stage with Deepika Padukone where the latter was impressed with the Pakistani actor’s charming romantic song. The actor first sang lines from Roop Tera Mastana.. and left Deepika all blushing.

Deepika was then heard saying to Karan Johar, “He’s all mine for the next few minutes,” and then went down on her knees. Fawad too then went down on his knees to woo the dimpled beauty. Ranveer Singh, who was sitting in the audience, was also seemingly enjoying the moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancetainment (@dancetainment)

Deepika Padukone has seen a history of making drool-worthy stars go down on their knees for her. Ranveer Singh too had done the same and left everyone gushing over this amazing couple. Videos and pictures of the moment also went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in the movie, Pathan, along with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. While Ranveer has a pipeline of projects, including Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Cirkus, and a Hindi remake of Anniyan.

Fawad Khan, on the other hand, is seen in recent release, Pakistani Punjabi-language action drama The Legend of Maula Jatt.

