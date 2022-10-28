There’s a lot of buzz going around regarding the cast of Brahmastra 2. The part One Shiva was released in September and it opened as the biggest Bollywood opener at the box-office of 2022. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Off late, there have been rumours of KGF fame Yash being a part of the second instalment of the film and now, Karan Johar who happens to be the producer of the franchise is finally breaking his silence on it. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The film ended on a suspense note where the makers didn’t reveal the identity of Dev and Amrita and fans have still been going gaga over it. While some are convinced it’s Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, some are speculating that it’s Hrithik Roshan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In fact, there have been rumours of KGF star Yash being a part of Brahmastra 2 and is speculated to play the role of Dev. Karan Johar in an interview with ETimes refuted all the rumours and said, “This is all rubbish. We haven’t approached anyone.”

That’s sad news for all the Yash fans out there. Nonetheless, we hope that someone in Bollywood writes a good superhero role for the superstar soon.

Meanwhile, the source close to publication also revealed that Hrithik Roshan happens to be a strong contender for the role of Dev in Brahmastra 2. The source told the publication, “Hrithik is the first choice to play Dev in Brahmastra 2. But his own home production Krrish is getting ready for a fourth instalment. So far Hrithik’s father (producer-director) Rakesh Roshan has not been able to crack the plot for Krrish 4. But he is on the verge of it. And if Krrish 4 goes on the floors anytime in the next six months, Hrithik wouldn’t like to do another super-hero film with another production house.”

Who according to you should play Dev in Brahmastra 2? Yash, Hrithik Roshan or Ranveer Singh, tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Was ‘Poorly Made’, Director Abhiroop Basu Lashes Out At Him While Adding, “It’s A Mockery Of Anyone’s Intelligence”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram