Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is receiving alot of applause across the globe. Just through word of mouth, the movie surpassed milestones at the Indian as well as global box office collections. While several celebrities, including Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Ram Gopal Verma and others appreciated the movie, award winning filmmaker Abhiroop Basu slammed the film and lashed out at Rishab Shetty. Scroll below to get the scoop.

Abhiroop, who worked with actors like Pankaj Tripathi in Laali and Adil Hussain in projects, shared his opinion on the currently most critically acclaimed movie, Kantara. Everyday, Kantara is breaking a new record at the box office. However, after watching the film, Abhiroop had shared a post taking a jibe at the plot and storyline. Even though the post receive a lot of backlash from the audiece, he has no intention to change his standpoint.

Now, in an interview with ETimes, Abhiroop Basu shared why he thinks Kantara is overhyped. Talking about the same, he said, “I feel it’s a mockery of anyone’s intelligence. Poorly made, regressive, loud, replete with tropes, no real character to root for, so called plot twists appear dishonest and merely serve as gimmicks, the protagonist’s redemption arc is laughable and by the time the film reaches the much talked about climax, I am not really interested anymore.”

“But I guess it’s shouldn’t really be shocking for a film that forces you to believe in ‘divine intervention’ earning aplenty, especially in a time when you are trying hard as a country to prove the scientific relevance of a mythological character. So really, it all fits in,” Abhiroop Basu further added.

Kantara is written, directed and starred by Rishab Shetty. Even though its receiving a lot of appreciation for the visuals, treatment and background music, the movie recently landed into a copyright trouble. A Kerala-based music band Thaikkudam Bridge accused the makers of the film of plagiarism and copyright infringement for the song ‘Varaha Roopam’.

Well, what do you think of the film Kantara? Let us know in the comments!

