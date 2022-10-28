Every now and then, South Indian director Atlee hits the headlines ever since he announced a movie with Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan titled Jawan. The film will also star Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara along with others. However, now, there are some rumours that Atlee is planning to work with another Bollywood star. Scroll below to read more about it!

Atlee rose to fame after his successful movies, including Theri, Mersal, and Bigil – all starring Thalapathy Vijay. Now, reports are rife that Vijay might feature in SRK’s Jawan as well. After giving blockbusters and becoming quite a successful director in the Tamil film industry, the filmmaker is trying his luck by debuting in Bollywood. A teaser and first poster of Jawan have been released, and the fans can’t wait to see SRK in a new action-packed avatar.

Now, as per a report in ETimes, before Jawan can be released, the director, Atlee has grabbed the attention of a Bollywood superstar, and it’s none other than Salman Khan. There are speculations that Salman has shown interest in working with Atlee and that the initial talks are on. The film will take a shape if everything works out well.

Well, in the meantime, Atlee will be busy shooting Jawan, which is why the Salman Khan movie might take time. Atlee has wrapped up a schedule in Chennai, and it is slated to release on June 2, 2023. The film will feature Deepika Padukone, and Nayanthara as the female leads, as per reports.

What do you think about Salman Khan and Atlee’s pair-up? Well, are you excited about Jawan? Let us know in the comments.

