Indra Kumar’s fantasy comedy-drama – Thank God is one of the much-awaited films of the year. Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra starrer released this Diwali after teasing fans with posters, teasers, and trailers. As the film is ringing cash registers at the box office, today we will reveal all the actor’s remuneration for the film.

For the unversed, the plot of the film revolves around the 37-year-old actor’s on-screen character – a real estate broker, who meets Chitragupt (played by Devgn) after meeting with an accident. The film which has been made on a budget of Rs 50 crore is making strides at the box office.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per NDTV reports, Sidharth Malhotra who played the role of Aayan Kapoor in the Indra Kumar directorial, seemingly took home Rs 7 crore for his performance in the film. Here’s what other stars charged for their role in Thank God.

Ajay Devgn

Devgn is one of the popular stars in Bollywood. He has won numerous accolades, including four National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards. The superstar reportedly charged Rs 25 crore for his role as Chitragupt aka CG in the fantasy drama.

Rakul Preet Singh

After Doctor G, Rakul Preet Singh returns on the big screen with Thank God. As per the report, she took home a paycheck of Rs 3.5 crore for her role in the recently released Bollywood film.

Nora Fatehi

Nora’s sizzling dance performance in the item song Manike received an amazing reception from the audience. Her song even went viral on social media. The Canadian performer charged Rs 1.5 crore for a special appearance in the song.

Kiku Sharda

Actor-comedian Kiku Sharda, who has worked in films like Angrezi Medium, Jawaani Jaaneman, and many others, reportedly earned Rs 70 lakhs, for essaying the role of Malhotra’s friend in the movie.

Seema Pahwa

Veteran actress Seema Pahwa, who plays Sidharth Malhotra’s on-screen mother in Thank God, reportedly received Rs 25 lakh for her performance in the film.

Urmilla Kothare

Marathi actress Urmilla Kothare is also a part of filmmaker Indra Kumar’s fantasy drama. Kothare charged Rs 15 lakhs to essay the role of Malhotra’s on-screen sister.

Must Read: Thank God Box Office Predictions: Ajay Devgn & Sidharth Malhotra Starrer To Open In 10-12 Crores Range

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram