A few days ago, Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin broke the internet with pictures from their union. For the longest time, there had been rumours of bad blood over Justin Bieber drama. But clearly, that’s not the case. Now, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif have followed the same route in Bollywood and fans can’t keep calm. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Deepika was dating Ranbir Kapoor ever since they met on the sets of Bachna Ae Haseeno. It was Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani that brought about a twist in the tale as the actor got infatuated towards Katrina Kaif and rumours of infidelity sparked soon after. There were also pictures from Ibiza vacation that confirmed reports of their romance. Rest as they say is history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yesterday, Deepika Padukone shared a video from the gym but what remained the highlight was the fact that she was with Katrina Kaif. DP was seen lying on a hammock while the Phone Bhoot actress recorded her. The caption of the post read, “Me working really hard in the gym!💪🏽 Meanwhile, @katrinakaif upto no good 🎥 me…”

The unexpected reunion of Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif broke the internet in no time. Netizens had wild reactions as they mentioned how they’ve found their Bollywood version of Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin situation. Many even demanded a picture together.

A user wrote, “This is our Hailey and Selena”

Another commented, “first selena hailey, now deepika and katrina??!!! Woah”

“after janhvi and sara besties era i think it’s now with deepika and Katrina,” another wrote.

A comment said, “KATRINA AND DEEPIKA😭❤ Now come on give us a picture too!🥺 #DeepikaPadukone #KatrinaKaif”

“deepika and katrina should do a film together,” a comment read.

“DEEPIKA AND KATRINA IN THE SAME ROOM!!???? MY MOTHERS,” a user wrote.

Another reacted, “Katrina and deepika bestie era? The world is healing, wigs are flying, and the haters are shaking #KatrinaKaif #deepikapadukone”

Well, clearly netizens are celebrating and we’re proud of our girls, Deepika Padukone & Katrina Kaif.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: KRK Claims Adipurush Director Om Raut Is Splurging Whopping 50 Crores To Change Saif Ali Khan’s Look Amid Massive Criticism: “Film Ka Budget Hi 600 Crores Ho Gaya”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram