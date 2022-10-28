Ileana D’cruz gave a few hit films, and one of them is Barfi!, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. However, even though she took a long break from the movies, she always leads the headlines for one reason or the other. Now, she is hitting the headlines after getting trolled by the netizens.

Getting trolled has become a part and parcel of a celebrity’s life. For their acting skills, movie choices, dressing choices, and personal affairs – for every reason, celebs get trolled and Ileana’s life is nothing different.

A while back, Ileana D’Cruz took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her latest trip. In the photos, Ileana can be seen wearing a white-colored bikini set while enjoying the beachy breeze. Sharing them, she captioned it as, “Surrounded myself with the best kind of light this Diwali ✨♥️ And dare I say it #blessed.”

As soon as she shared the pictures, they went viral. Among all of them, two photos made its way to the Internet, and netizens started to pour their reactions on the same. InstantBollywood shared the pictures, and the comment section flooded with netizens’ reactions. Few of them compared her with Uorfi and wrote, “Urfi ko compite kregi ab ye😂”, “Urfi ki badi bahen murfi”, another one penned. One of them commented, “Films nae mil rahi hy”, while another comment can be read as, “Arre yaar aiesa lag rha hai dieper pheni hai.” Another internet user wrote, “Illeana has become aunty now.”

A few of them could even see a love bite, and noticing the redness on her busty assets, a netizen wrote, “Dekho love bite dikha kya”, while another can be read as, “Right wala bo*bs thoda laal hora he shayad mosquito kata hoga.”

For those who don’t know, a few days back, there were rumours that Ileana D’Cruz and Katrina Kaif’s brother were allegedly dating. However, there’s no confirmation on it. Well, what are your thoughts about celebrities getting trolled? Let us know!

