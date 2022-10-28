Adipurush teaser was released earlier this month and the response was highly unexpected. Netizens slammed Om Raut and the makers over ‘poor’ VFX and for making Raavan look like a Mughal emperor. There had been reports that Prabhas and the team are working on the changes. But KRK now claims that Saif Ali Khan’s look is being changed and it has cost massive 50 crores, surging the budget to the next level. Scroll below for all the details.

Many were disappointed when the 1-minute 46 seconds promo came out. Many expected a realistic approach but what seemed to have been delivered was more of an animated work. Besides, Saif’s look as Raavan was criticized by Ramayan actors Dipika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahri and many others. There were also several legal notices slapped over alleged ‘Islamisation’ of the mythological drama.

In a new tweet, KRK has shared details about the changes around Adipurush that sound highly unbelievable. His latest tweet suggests, “खबरों के मुताबिक़ director #Omraut ने #Adipursh से 50मिनट काटकर फ़िल्म को 2घंटे का कर दिया है! बाक़ी के बचे हुऐ द्रश्यों में Saif का लुक भी change किया जा रहा है! जिसपर 50करोड़ का खर्च आया है! गई भैंस पानी में! 50मिनट कटने के बाद बचा ही क्या होगा! फ़िल्म का बजट भी 600करोड़ हो गया”

(As per reports, director Om Raut has cut 50 minutes of run time and Adipurush is now only 2-hour-long. The remaining stills will witness the changed look of Saif. They’ve spent 50 crores on that. What would even be left after the deduction of 50 minutes? The budget is also now 600 crores)

Meanwhile, Adipurush is slated for a release on 12th January 2023. The film also stars Kriti Sanon in the role of Sita.

