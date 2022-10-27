There was massive hype around Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut, Liger. Co-starring Ananya Panday, the film was directed by Puri Jagganadh and backed by Dharma Productions. Unfortunately, despite such craze, the film failed in its content and turned out to be a commercial failure. KRK is now blaming the leading star for it all. Scroll below for all the details.

Puri Jagannadh is currently embroiled in a controversy over the Liger disaster. Reports suggest that the director has been bombarded by distributors who’re demanding compensation after they suffered major losses. He is even allegedly being blackmailed and has filed a police complaint over the same.

Reacting to it all, KRK is now slamming Vijay Deverakonda and blaming him for the failure of Liger. In a new tweet, the self-proclaimed critic wrote, “Dear @TheDeverakonda film #Liger was a disaster because of your bad attitude, arrogance and worst acting. So why producer #PuriJagannadh should bear all the losses? At least you should share 50% of loss.”

In another tweet, KRK even mocked Puri Jagganadh as he shared, “Only Puri jagannadh knows if #Liger was a real mixture of lion & Tiger. But Iss film Ne Puri Ki Zindagi Ko, Puri Tarah mix Kar Diya Hai.🤪”

Take a look at the tweets shared by Kamaal R Khan below:

Meanwhile, KRK was the one who shared the official documents of Puri Jagannadh’s complaint against the distributors blackmailing him by protesting outside his house. “Tomorrow, all the distributors and exhibitors are planning to give a #Dharna in front of director, producer Puri Jagannadh’s house. They are demanding for refund of #Liger! Mr Puri has filed a police complaint today. अच्छा है Bollywood में ऐसा नहीं होता, नहीं तो मुश्किल हो जाती!” he informed.

