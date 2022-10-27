Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday continues to stay in the news for all the wrong reasons. The film was released on 25th August and was outright rejected as it failed to make any impactful start despite good promotions and hype. It eventually turned out to be a box office disaster. Ever since the distributors are demanding heavy losses suffered from the director Puri Jagannadh, Vijay and producers. Keep reading to know more.

After the disastrous verdict was out, the buyers immediately contacted the producers, Vijay and Puri asking for their compensation. For the unversed, the film fetched very good theatrical deals from distributors given the pre-release hype it generated. As Vijay’s fan following is witnessing rapid growth all across the country, buyers were sure about the success. However, in reality, the theatrical run was nothing short of a nightmare for them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After asking for Liger’s compensation for almost two months, distributors finally decided to protest outside the house of Puri Jagannadh. Over the same, the director has even lodged a police complaint calling it an attempt at blackmailing. KRK has pictures about the same on Twitter. Check it out below:

Tomorrow, all the distributors and exhibitors are planning to give a #Dharna in front of director, producer Puri Jagannadh’s house. They are demanding for refund of #Liger! Mr Puri has filed a police complaint today. अच्छा है Bollywood में ऐसा नहीं होता, नहीं तो मुश्किल हो जाती! pic.twitter.com/MLj9KdSVRR — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 26, 2022

Apart from this, there’s one alleged viral audio of the Liger director, which is going viral all over the internet. In it, he is heard asking the distributors “Are you blackmailing me?” over the protests they planned outside his house from today onwards. Reportedly, he also says that he had a discussion with buyers and things were sorted out. But after the news of the protests, he will not pay money to anyone. He added that he’ll be paying a sum to those who are not protesting, as per the alleged audio.

What do you think about this entire row between the Liger director and distributors? Share with us through comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such updates.

Must Read: KRK Claims Shah Rukh Khan Is Desperate & Pathaan Will Be A Disaster Because Of Its Name: “SRK’s Each Film Is Blockbuster On Twitter & Mannat”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram