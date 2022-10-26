Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan celebrated his first Diwali with his girlfriend Saba Azad. Saba took to Instagram Story, where she posted a picture of herself along with Hrithik. The two can be seen twinning in white Indian outfits.

She wrote: “Happy Diwali” as the caption for the loved-up image.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were first spotted together in February when the two stepped out for dinner. Putting all rumours to rest, the two were seen holding hands as they walked into Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party.

On the work front, Hrithik’s latest release is ‘Vikram Vedha’. He will next be seen in ‘Fighter’, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

Hrithik Roshan previously wished his mother Pinkie Roshan on the occasion of her 69th birthday on Saturday.

The ‘War’ actor took to his Instagram and shared a video of his mother which is a collection of different photographs of the actor with his mom. He wrote in the caption: “I wish you LOVE my mama. LOVE that emerges inside you for YOU. And peace, the kind that connects you with every single being on the planet.”

Wishing her on her birthday, he further mentioned: “HAPPY 69th BIRTHDAY! Wish her luck guys, she is just about deciding to begin her most inspired Transformation yet.”

Hrithik Roshan rounded up the video with the instrumental version of Benny Martin’s ‘Memories’.

