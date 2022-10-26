Taapsee Pannu happens to be one name in the Bollywood industry who never shies away from expressing her views on social topics and anything related to showbiz. She’s often trolled on social media for her bold behaviour and amid the same, netizens are now bashing her on Instagram for behaving rude with the paparazzi in her latest video and comparing her with Jaya Bachchan. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Now, for those of you who know, know that Jaya hates the pap culture in the country and is often seen yelling at them. She despises those who ‘fill their stomachs by selling those products’. She along with her daughter Shweta Bachchan appeared on her granddaughter’s podcast titled ‘What The Hell Navya’ and spilled the beans on the paparazzi invading her privacy.

Now, earlier today, Taapsee Pannu was spotted in the city and as she was entering her car, she told the paparazzi to not behave in a particular way and said, “Aise mat karo.” Netizens are now reacting to her video and slamming the actress for the same.

Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared the video on his Instagram account, take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Reacting to Taapsee Pannu’s video, a user on Instagram commented, “Jaisi shakl nhi h usse jada ghamand h..” Another user commented, “Jaya bachchan part 2.” A third user commented, “Another version of Jaya Bachhan.” A fourth user commented, “Ghamandi bahot zyada ghamandi.”

On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in Dobaaraa which didn’t perform well at the box office.

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Taapsee Pannu for her behaviour with paparazzi? Tell us in the comments below.

